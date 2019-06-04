cPanel®, the Hosting Platform of Choice, Announces Its New Certified Partner Program

HOUSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel is excited to announce that, starting immediately, PartnerNOCs can distinguish themselves as leaders in the industry by joining the new cPanel Certified Partner Program.

The cPanel Certified Partner Program will give cPanel Partners an opportunity to acquire a new form of esteemed accreditation, displayed prominently alongside their company's name in the cPanel Partner Directory. cPanel Certified Partners will receive a certificate, and a high-resolution, digital badge to represent their new status. These partners will also have their support requests automatically escalated to cPanel's entirely new Ultra Priority Technical Support queue.

"cPanel is known for its incredible quality support team, and we want to recognize Partners that work to provide that same quality support," said Nick Koston, cPanel's CEO.

Partners achieve a cPanel Certified Partner status by ensuring they have the required number of cPanel University™ Certified employees and meeting the criteria set out in the program documents. "The cPanel University is an online resource for everyone trying to learn cPanel & WHM®, sharpen old cPanel & WHM skills, or prove what they already know," said Jesse Asklund, Director of Support at cPanel. "Leveraging the cPanel University to offer this extra recognition for our Partners was an obvious choice."

One significant benefit that will also accompany cPanel Certified Partner status is the automatic use of the Ultra Priority technical support tickets queue, providing the fastest support response times of any of our existing Enterprise Support ticket queue. In addition to this, Partners will receive a unique badge and media to use in showcasing their status online.

In September at this year's annual conference, cPanel will be hosting a full day of in-person training for cPanel University certifications. The training will happen the Monday before the conference, in the same hotel. Come to get certified and then stay for the best conference in the industry. Existing cPanel Partners can contact their Account Manager for free tickets and take advantage of this incredible opportunity to get early access the cPanel Certified Partner benefits.

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer first support, the fully-automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, TX, cPanel employs over 220 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

