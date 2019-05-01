cPanel®, the Hosting Platform of Choice™, Announces Its Newest Partnership With JetApps, Providing JetBackup to cPanel's Users

HOUSTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel is excited to announce a new partnership with JetApps. Starting immediately, users can buy a JetBackup license directly from cPanel.

JetBackup supplies hosting providers with a great deal of flexibility by allowing unlimited backup jobs, multiple schedules per job and unlimited destinations. Creating and applying custom hooks to backup and restore functions gives companies the ability to meet the unique needs of their clients.

cPanel, LLC

When asked about the importance of quality backups, Eric Ellis, Vice President of Customer Experience for cPanel, LLC said, "Throughout my technical career, I've always preached about how vital it is to make and test backups. Understanding how important this is when considering a backup technology partnership, JetBackup stood out as a dependable name in backup software making it an easy choice for cPanel. I'll be using this robust software on my servers from now on."

JetBackup's self-service functionality allows cPanel end-users, hosting customers, to restore an account in seconds, removing the support burden with traditional cPanel & WHM backups. Some hosting providers have seen up to 70% fewer support tickets related to account backups and restores. When clients have speed and ease-of-use, it is a win-win for both cPanel partners and their clients. Users can also enable JetBackup's GDPR compliance feature for their account backups.

"We love partnering with companies that share our values of providing a high-quality product, backed by excellent customer service. Naturally, cPanel was a perfect fit! It has been a pleasure working with the entire cPanel team throughout this process of deepening the compatibility and integration of JetBackup into cPanel & WHM®. This partnership is a great benefit to both cPanel and JetBackup customers alike," Tim Hollis, CEO of JetApps, Inc.

JetBackup is now for sale directly through the cPanel store and the Manage2 portal for cPanel partners. It will be available later this year for purchase through the WHM® interface.

About cPanel, L.L.C.

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully-automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, Texas, cPanel employs over 220 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

"cPanel," "cPanel & WHM" and WHM are registered trademarks of cPanel, L.L.C.

