CPC Indonesia Design Week Concludes with Local Endorsement

MAKASSAR, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation's (IWSH) Community Plumbing Challenge (CPC) program has completed its latest installment, a Design Week project in the coastal village of Kampung Nelayan Untia.

An intensive four-day assignment concluded Thursday with a presentation to Untia community authorities and local residents. All Design Team members were involved, and they presented a proposal for a new public facility for Untia village that features new toilets, a new handwashing area, a new water supply system, and a new wastewater system.

Badan Standardisasi Nasional (BSN), the Indonesian standardization body, and IWSH will take the proposals, which were met with support by the local village leaders, to relevant government departments for final approval. It is anticipated this will set off a process toward an ambitious construction project around May 2020, after the passing of the annual wet season in the region. Dates and schedule for the proposed construction project next year will be announced as necessary approvals are confirmed.

"I am thankful that this program has run so well this week, and up to the final design presentation. Hopefully it can be implemented well too, in the next year," said Taufiq Hidayat, Head of Technical Services for BSN, in Makassar. "To the IWSH team: Thank you so much for organizing so well and thank you for inviting the field experts to complete this Design Week. We, from BSN, are committed to facilitating the needs for this CPC in the next year like collaborating with the local government to support this program."

"This activity is really positive since it focuses on social aspects such as sanitation, hygiene, and health, which are in accordance with standards," added Putri Irvanna, Technical Services Officer at BSN Makassar. "I think the presentation is good since the team has given clear explanation to local people, and educated on how to use and maintain the proposed facilities."

