CPDC Announces Appointment of Justyna Kelly as Permanent CEO

HAMILTON, ON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Justyna Kelly as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The CEO appointment has taken effect on June 18, 2020.

Justyna Kelly was appointed the role of interim CEO in December 2019. Mark Lundie, outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors said, "Justyna has led the Centre very well over the past 6 months and navigated a particularly challenging time through the global economy. I am confident that Justyna will provide the leadership and expertise needed to guide the Centre through the next phase of growth. The Board and I are delighted to appoint Justyna as CPDC's CEO."

Ms. Kelly has been with the CPDC for 10 years, and has been involved in a wide breadth of CPDC's operations, including leading CPDC's microbiology and sterility assurance program as well as radiopharmaceutical development and manufacturing initiatives, and leading key internal programs and launching a number of therapeutic products.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity; CPDC is truly a unique and talented organization. I look forward to continuing working with this amazing team to deliver to our stakeholders, partners and patients" noted Ms. Kelly. "I look forward to driving CPDC's mission to transform patients' lives by advancing high quality drugs for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases."

The Company also announced that Dr. John Thornback, Vice President and COO at Diagnostics Development Hub, Exploit Technologies Pte Ltd. and Chair of Sestria Ltd., has been appointed as the new Board Chair effective June 18, 2020. Dr. Thornback has served as a CPDC Board Member since its formation. He has over 40 years experience in the radiopharmaceutical and in vitro diagnostics industry having been CEO of a number of biotech companies in Canada, UK, and Singapore, spanning both start-ups and privatisations of government institutes. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer of the Diagnostics Development Hub, a Singapore government National Centre of Excellence tasked with developing a medical diagnostics industry through the productisation of concepts and ideas developed in Singapore.

About CPDC

The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) is a private, not-for-profit company dedicated to improving patient's lives by advancing drugs for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Created in 2008, with the support of multiple stakeholders, including the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE), McMaster University and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), CPDC has become a global leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals. With an established pipeline of products and a robust and reliable manufacturing unit, CPDC supplies innovative diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals that are used daily in Canada and around the world. CPDC currently employs over 115 staff in Hamilton, Toronto and Ottawa. For more information about CPDC, please visit: www.imagingprobes.ca.

