CPE Becomes Signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPE is proud to announce that it has become an official signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (the "UN PRI"). As a capital management company driven by social responsibility, CPE will continue to leverage its expertise and work with sophisticated international investors to promote Environmental, Social and Governance values within the investment management industry.

The company believes that ESG management is essential to helping it and the broader industry achieve sustainable development. When it was established in 2008, CPE formed an ESG policy to help guide its deal team in evaluating ESG factors during the investment process. In recent years, an ESG Committee has promoted the firm's ESG practices further by optimizing its governance system, enhancing its ESG capabilities, strengthening its information exchange and promoting the influence of ESG values in the industry. While actively supporting internal ESG practices within the company, CPE also encourages ESG education among all industry players.

In addition, CPE integrates ESG considerations into the entire investment management lifecycle and allocates dedicated resources to this purpose. At the same time, it aims to improve the governance system of its portfolio companies. Through building long-term partnerships with its portfolios, CPE is able to bring them advanced ESG concepts and professional management solutions, and supports a comprehensive "green" business philosophy to help them achieve their business and societal goals.

ESG management requires keeping pace with the times and continually improving its ESG standards. CPE intends to work towards these ESG management concepts and standards at a global level. Launched in 2006 by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the UN PRI works to help investors understand the investment implications of ESG factors and supports its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these aspects into their investment and ownership decisions to enhance returns and better manage risks. Over 4,000 institutions around the world have signed the UN PRI, of which over 60 are Chinese signatories. CPE's signatory to the UN PRI in 2021 is an important step in its commitment to responsible investment.

In light of the increased global attention on ESG investing and the implementation of national "carbon neutral" goals, CPE considers the UN PRI signatory an opportunity to make further ESG improvements and innovations. It will adopt smart ESG tools to ensure more efficient, proactive and collaborative internal ESG management and also for its portfolio companies. At the same time, it will continue to promote ESG principles in its investment practices and with other organizations in the industry that share a similar vision, leveraging the power of green finance to help promote long-term sustainable development goals and a comprehensive transformation and upgrading of a range of different industries.

Click below link to browse the list of PRI signatories:

https://www.unpri.org/signatories/signatory-resources/signatory-directory

###

About CPE

CPE is an alternative asset manager with extensive China experience and an international perspective. With a long-term vision and value investment strategy, CPE provides innovative investment solutions to leading firms from the following four key sectors – healthcare, consumer and internet, technology and industrial, and software and enterprise services. Over the past 12 years, CPE's core team has had an outstanding track record in multiple USD and RMB funds with a total AUM exceeding USD22 billion. The team has completed more than 200 investments, enabling CPE to accumulate key sector knowledge and a widespread network. Currently, CPE's funds under management are supported by over 200 institutional investors worldwide, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, funds of funds, family offices and endowments from China and the additional markets of North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. CPE was placed 59th on PEI 300 ranking for 2021, and the company was also ranked 5th among private equity firms in Asia Pacific on the list.

SOURCE CPE