CPG Firms Can Build Custom "eCommerce Dream Teams" with New Solutions from BOLD Strategies

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLD Strategies, Inc . ("BOLD"), formerly known as BOLD Retail, has relaunched and expanded their portfolio of services. The company will be the first to offer small to mid-sized consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies the unique opportunity to customize and rent a complete eCommerce department that can support DTC, marketplace selling, eCommerce acquisition, and fulfillment.

A complete eCommerce department for your growing brand - build your Dream Team with Bold Strategies, Inc.

Already accounting for a double-digit share of the retail market, eCommerce is now more important than ever as the global pandemic has accelerated all forms of online shopping. Most CPG companies with less than $1 billion in revenue per year, however, lack the resources to compete effectively in channels like Amazon.com and Walmart.com. These companies are forced to hire a range of narrowly focused specialist agencies, leading to disconnected strategies, disconnected systems, and marketing inefficiencies.

By providing a full eCommerce toolkit that encompasses all capabilities needed to grow a business online, BOLD is eliminating a major pain point for these companies. BOLD offers functional experts in analytics, marketing, creative, IT, and even fulfillment services as part of its turnkey solution. Every team is led by a proven CPG executive coach that helps drive service excellence and integration. Creative approaches and marketing strategies are scaled across retailers, driving more consistent brand presence while saving the client time and money.

"Companies who haven't yet built strong DTC and eMarketplace plans need to do so quickly in order to protect their growth—and we are here to help them every step of the way," said BOLD Co-Founder and President Allan Peretz, an industry veteran who previously led Procter & Gamble's Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) eCommerce team. "Over the past year, we've created the first truly strategic partner for growth-oriented CPGs, offering management of Amazon, Walmart.com, a range of other retailers, and even brand DTC sites. We provide single-point accountability and an integrated team that delivers coordinated strategy, execution, and measurement."

Peretz has led BOLD's growth from its launch three years ago to the multi-million dollar company it is today. To support the new model, the company recently added Melinda Clark as Vice President of Strategic Solutions. Clark brings more than 14 years of client development, strategic planning, and digital marketing experience with many CPG firms, including Unilever and Kimberly Clark. "We want to help CPGs of all sizes compete with the biggest industry leaders, and Melinda is a big part of that strategy," said Peretz.

In addition to service integration, BOLD reduces risk for clients by guaranteeing their work. "Everything we do for clients is backed by our 'Get It Right Guarantee,'" said Clark. "This means that if you don't like our campaigns, eCommerce creative, or plans for any reason, we'll keep working on them until you're happy."

Companies interested in building their eCommerce dream team can visit boldstrategies.com .

About BOLD Strategies, Inc.

BOLD Strategies, Inc.'s eCommerce playbook combines the best of what big and small companies are doing today to grow online. The founding team includes award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce executives with decades of marketing and management experience with brands like Samsung, Gillette, Campbell's, Pampers, and The Art of Shaving. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Karla White

[email protected]

+1-479-282-1461

SOURCE BOLD Strategies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.boldstrategies.com

