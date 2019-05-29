CPhI & P-MEC China to have grand opening in June in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18-20, 2019, as the indicator of the pharmaceutical expo, the 19th International Exhibition on Chemical Pharmaceutical Ingredient China (CPhI China) sponsored by China Chamber of Commerce of Medicines & Health Products Importers & Exporters and Informa Markets and co-sponsored by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. will join hands with Pharmaceutical Machinery and Equipment Exhibition (P-MEC China) and other sub-brand expos at this time period to have a grand opening at the New International Expo Center, Pudong new area, China.

The area of this show will for the first time surpass 200,000 square meters, including 13 sections of raw materials for medicine, pharmaceutical adjuvants, preparations, contract customization, bio-pharmacy, natural extracts, veterinary medicine, pharmaceutical machinery, packaging materials, laboratory instruments, environmental protection and cleaning, pharmaceutical logistics, automation and informationization. It provides a specialized and integrated platform for the industrial chain layout optimization of pharmaceutical enterprises.

At the same time, the show will hold more than one hundred splendid meetings and activities whose motif encompasses every sub-field of the industry. The show will analyze the current development situation of the whole pharmaceutical industrial chain, present the most updated developing trends and advanced technologies of global pharmacy, and promote the exchange and mutual learning among the domestic and foreign industries. Meanwhile, the activitie week with theme of "China Pharma Week" will initiate at the third time, encompassing six main themes of Pharmaceutical industry, Leadership, Business, Networking, Recognition, Knowledge and Innovation. Activities are lavish from giant award for top companies in the industry, enterprise manager and leader meeting dinner to innovative products show and journey of discovery. People working at all the sections will harvest high-end social interpersonal relationships under the elegant setting of business cooperation and negotiation.

