CPI Technologies Presents Turnkey Blockchain Solutions, for Secure, Scalable Software Development

MAINZ, Germany, March 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Software Development and Marketing company CPI Technologies provides the development, deployment, and maintenance of finance and blockchain systems. The German-based company specializes in highly scalable, secure, intuitive blockchain software.

IT & Marketing Combo

CPI Technologies

Unlike other software development platforms, CPI Technologies offers the support of professional marketing tactics that are integrated into the development of the software. This ensures that each software is fine-tuned according to the customer's sales and is scalable as the client grows.

CPI Technologies CEO Maximilian Schmidt shared a conclusion, that highlights the growth of the company, stating:

"In the last few years, we spent much effort and millions of euros for developing our software suite, based on a rock-solid, law compliant double-entry bookkeeping to provide our customers the framework to scale up big, handle huge traffic and also to cover necessary questions of security. My phenomenal developer team built up very sophisticated mechanisms for processing huge amounts of crypto coins in a very secure way."

With its turnkey solution, CPI Technologies offers a holistic and comprehensive package that saves its clients considerable income, as it prevents the need to seek out a separate marketing company to promote its products. CPI achieve this through their carefully designed workflow, done in cooperation by their experienced IT and marketing team. This includes:

Planning and Analysis Architectural Design Software Implementation Testing and Integration Marketing and Promotion Strategy Launching of The Platform Measure and Optimize

CPI Blockchain Software

CPI Technologies offers various levels of blockchain software development, from ground zero to a fully functional ecosystem:

Crypto Exchange Platform : The star product of CPI Technologies is their high frequency, custom built exchange for fiat, cryptocurrencies or tokenized assets, like real estate or companies. It's empowered by a law-compliant double-entry bookkeeping and easy-care KYC/AML modules.

: The star product of CPI Technologies is their high frequency, custom built exchange for fiat, cryptocurrencies or tokenized assets, like real estate or companies. It's empowered by a law-compliant double-entry bookkeeping and easy-care KYC/AML modules. Blockchain Development : From a wholly new cryptocurrency to a full enterprise level blockchain, CPI offers a complete end to end blockchain system.

: From a wholly new cryptocurrency to a full enterprise level blockchain, CPI offers a complete end to end blockchain system. Payment Service Provider: With integrated and easy to use Point of Sales (POS), clients can set up a payment service that accepts both cryptocurrencies and fiat. The POS is implementable in both online and offline environments.

CPI Marketing

Having a good blockchain system is just one step in running a successful business. With its integrated marketing strategy, CPI Technologies brings the best of both worlds. Its marketing solutions offer:

Digital Media Marketing : With professional video ads, clients can woo clients.

: With professional video ads, clients can woo clients. Social Media Marketing : Promotion of the client platform on the biggest social media guarantees visits from potential customers.

: Promotion of the client platform on the biggest social media guarantees visits from potential customers. Sale Strategies : CPI's professional marketing team creates the best strategy that combines with the blockchain software and its intended market audience.

: CPI's professional marketing team creates the best strategy that combines with the blockchain software and its intended market audience. Organic and Paid Traffic: Organic traffic is the real game. With methods such as SEO and paid traffic campaigns from the largest advertising platforms (Facebook and Google AdWords), clients can be assured that maximum interest is generated in their products.

CPI Founder, Marvin Steinberg

Marvin Steinberg is the founder of CPI Technologies. A staunch marketing guru with a weight of experience and success stories, helping his clients reach their goals has been the driver of his passion. In 2015, he founded a direct selling Company which was sold in 2016 to large American multi-billion dollar company, Just Energy Group. In 2016, Marvin launched one of the first Blockchain service providers, helping aspiring Blockchain startups reach their goals, securing in excess of $250,000,000 in funding over the last three years.

In his work with CPI, Marvin has made it his mission to champion growth and development, which has allowed the numerous projects they work with to reach funding targets and sign up figures of over 2,000,000 users for whitelabel exchange platforms, to grow into some of the most influential blockchain companies we see on the market today. That same mission is carried forward to the host of other projects Marvin works his magic in, including Steinberg Invest, and Steinberg Marketing. In 2019, the mission continues, where Marvin is bringing his success to the STO market.

Marvin shares some stats which outline the companies evident growth, stating;

"Since its inception, CPI Technologies has delivered successful projects, one after another. My team has more than 47 completed projects that have processed more than 32,000 BTC and helped increase sales by 182 percent through analysis, split-testing and continuous optimization of the customer experience. We know what to do, where and especially how to do."

Although currently focused on developing leading crypto exchange platforms, CPI Technologies is already looking to the future, where it plans to really expand. The German-based company has already announced its new flagship platform to be published in May 2019, instanced first for exclusive customers only.

Maximilian Schmidt (CEO) stated;

"It will revolutionize not only crypto markets, but also the real estate, crowdfunding, patent, certificate and stock markets with bringing this all into a single, easy-to-use and huge selling application. CPI will publish press releases for this product in the next months."

To know more about CPI Technologies and their offerings, visit their website here.

