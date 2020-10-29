CPower Retained by Commonwealth of Massachusetts to Provide ISO-NE, Utility Demand Management Services

"CPower is honored that DCAMM will continue to partner with us in ensuring New England grid reliability," said John Horton, President and CEO of CPower. "CPower is the largest manager of ISO and utility demand side programs. Our unmatched knowledge of New England capacity markets, combined with our unrivaled history of success with the many state organizations DCAMM serves, reinforces our value in helping them achieve their savings, revenue, and sustainability goals."

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with CPower to ensure sustainability and grid reliability for state facilities across Massachusetts," said DCAMM Commissioner Carol Gladstone. "DCAMM is committed to implementing creative and innovative measures that promote responsible energy usage throughout the delivery of essential government services to the people of the Commonwealth."

"We're extremely proud of our successful long-term relationship with DCAMM and its individual site leaders," said Keith Black, CPower Vice President of Sales for New England. "Together we have expanded curtailment capacity through building management system upgrades, re-permitted and upgraded standby generation for participation in demand response, and expanded utility peak management program enrollments."

"Perhaps most importantly, we've expanded participation of renewables and eligible distributed generation in ISO-NE's passive DR program, On Peak Hours," Mr. Black said. "CPower has managed DCAMM's own Capacity Supply Obligations and site-specific portfolio in the On Peak program. This includes making timely financial assurance payments on DCAMM's behalf, management of capacity positions, and performance reporting. We look forward to providing DCAMM with an unequaled customer experience."

This is CPower's fourth consecutive demand response contract with DCAMM which covers more than 150 accounts statewide enrolled in ISO-NE and utility demand-side energy management programs. These enrollments currently account for more than 20 MW contributing to grid reliability and state sustainability initiatives. CPower has been DCAMM's authorized curtailment service provider since 2007.

About DCAMM

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance works with state agencies to create and manage forward-thinking, sustainable buildings to meet the needs of the citizens they serve. DCAMM partners with fellow agencies to help them meet their strategic needs with fiscally responsible building and real estate solutions and supports the growth of the Commonwealth's economy by actively engaging with private sector partners to make it easier to do business with the Commonwealth.

About CPower

CPower is a leading demand-side energy management solutions provider that helps commercial, industrial, educational, healthcare, and government organizations save on energy costs, earn revenue through energy curtailment, enhance their sustainability efforts, and contribute to a balanced, reliable grid through DER optimization. We serve more than 1,700 customers at more than 11,000 sites and manage more than 4 gigawatts of electrical load across North America's energy markets and utilities. CPower is owned by LS Power, a leading development, investment, and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, please visit www.CPowerEnergyManagement.com.

