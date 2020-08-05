CPower Sustainability Leadership Recognized With 2020 Project Of The Year Award From Environment + Energy Leader

BALTIMORE, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy Management, the nation's leader in demand-side energy management, was awarded a 2020 Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader. CPower was honored for its work with industry leader Scale Microgrid Solutions and vertical agriculture pioneer Bowery Farming in the development of Scale's state-of-the-art distributed energy resources (DER) system for Bowery's New Jersey facility.

"With rapid advancements and near-constant rate of change in the field, sustainability and energy professionals had to prove to our judges that they were really the best of the best this year," says Sarah Roberts, E+E Leader publisher. The panel of expert judges noted, "This project delivers significant benefits, right away, in terms of energy resilience, cost-effectiveness and sustainability... It demonstrates an attractive alternative to traditional load-balancing and backup. The project is noteworthy also because environmental sustainability benefits accrue at two levels: the business model of the end user (indoor farming) and the direct benefits of the energy management solution itself."

The game-changing behind-the-meter system designed by Scale for Bowery incorporates an innovative combination of DER assets — solar PV panels, lithium ion batteries, a natural gas generator, and demand response — to create the truly scalable solution Bowery needs to become sustainable and efficient in its use of energy and reliance on the grid. The project achieves sustainability through the microgrid itself: PV solar-produced electricity replaces power previously drawn from the grid, and power dispatched from storage batteries and the generator eliminate the need for GHG-intensive power from central power plants.

The system generates value for Bowery by providing utility bill savings and energy resilience, while also offering energy and ancillary services to the grid. Integration of a demand response strategy via CPower during the design phase helped identify additional cost-saving opportunities.

Bowery Farming is in the vanguard of developing sustainable indoor agriculture production capabilities critical to feeding a growing global population. Their new state-of-the-art vertical farming facility in Kearny, NJ, is 100 times more efficient than traditional farmland in terms of crop production. The DER behind-the-meter system helps Bowery Farming achieve its primary energy management goals of resilience, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improve environmental or energy management and increase the bottom line. To view this year's award winners, visit https://www.environmentalleader.com/environment-and-energy-leader-awards/ .

