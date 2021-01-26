Cprime Expanding Services Offerings to the United Kingdom

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With years of experience assisting global clients and a growing base in the UK, Cprime, a leading Agile, Atlassian and DevOps consulting and training company, decided to formalize its offering with an expanded UK public training schedule, including training, certifications and custom learning solutions that provide organizations and individual learners with the critical skills necessary to thrive for the future.

With an extensive catalog of Agile, technology and professional education training and certifications delivered at a global scale, Cprime's 25+ years of experience brings unparalleled expertise in delivering innovative public and private professional development solutions at the corporate, team and individual level.

Cprime's leading Scaled Agile Framework courses including Leading SAFe®, SAFe® for Teams, and Implementing SAFe® are already confirmed to have a UK friendly schedule, with more classes to be added throughout the year.

"We help our clients transition and navigate through considerable change and transformation by disrupting traditional models of learning and introducing innovation in virtual, hybrid, and eLearning environments, as well as in-person classroom learning, when available," said Anne Steiner, VP, Product and Technology. "We are diligent in keeping our curriculum relevant and our content fresh and applicable to today's business and technical challenges. With an experienced team of instructors we can deliver the right content to the right people at the time and in the format that best suits their needs," she added.

By offering more training and certifications options, Cprime will enable UK enterprises to accelerate adoption of new technologies, business practices and development processes, such as Agile, DevOps, IT Ops, product delivery, and business management.

"The UK has long been a hub of technological innovation," said Mike Carew, Delivery Director, UK. "Many local enterprises have been early, enthusiastic adopters of Agile at Scale, DevOps and other advanced software and product delivery practices. Cprime's UK presence will broaden the ever-growing circle of local practitioners and help UK based organizations achieve digital transformation, introduce efficiencies and gain additional productivity."

About Cprime

An Alten Company, Cprime is a global consulting firm helping transforming businesses get in sync. Cprime is the partner of choice for Fortune 100 companies looking to achieve value and agility. We help visionary business leaders compose solutions, execute implementations, and exceed against business goals. With our key partnership recognitions, including Atlassian Platinum, AWS Advanced, and SAFe® Gold SPCT partner, our industry-leading software and services work in synergy to deliver transformations. Follow Cprime on Twitter and LinkedIn at @CprimeInc. Additional questions or inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

