CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the CIBC 23rd Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference on Jan. 30, 2020

CALGARY, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nadeem Velani, will address the CIBC 23rd Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference on Jan. 30, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. mountain time in Banff, Alta.

CP will provide access to a live audio webcast of Mr. Velani's remarks at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

