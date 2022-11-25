CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer to address the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference on Dec. 1, 2022

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer John Brooks will address the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference on Dec. 1, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

