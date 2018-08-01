CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle to Appear on C-SPAN's Washington Journal

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle appears on C-SPAN's Washington Journal with host John McArdle, to discuss the CPSC and its mission. The segment will include an interview with Ms. Buerkle, following with the incorporation of viewer calls and comments via social media.

When: Thursday, August 2 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET Where: C-SPAN – The Washington Journal Hall of States Building 400 N. Capitol St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001 Who: Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)

For more information, visit https://www.c-span.org/organization/?4030/Washington-Journal

CPSC Media Contact: (301) 504-7908

SOURCE CPSC