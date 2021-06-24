CPSC Commissioner Peter Feldman Joins National Fireworks Association to Promote Fireworks Safety Ahead of the Fourth of July

"Each year, the Commission plays an important role in making sure the consumer fireworks used at your neighborhood gatherings and backyard barbecues are safe," Feldman says in the video. "I want to wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July and remind everyone to follow these tips and shoot safely."

"The fireworks industry led by the National Fireworks Association, has made tremendous strides when it comes to innovation, because safety is our number one priority," said Houser. "When you follow these safety tips from the CPSC and the NFA, you'll no doubt have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July celebration."

Last year, Americans celebrated the Fourth of July with nearly $2 billion worth of consumer fireworks.

In the video, Feldman and Houser recommended the following safety tips for those choosing to celebrate America's birthday around backyards and bonfires with consumer fireworks.

Always have a bucket of water or a hose nearby. Block and brace your fireworks. The easiest way to do this is with cinder blocks or bricks. This prevents fireworks from tipping over and potentially causing injury or even property damage Take precautions to know your surroundings and avoid trees or other structures. Never re-light a dud firework. With the exception of sparklers, fireworks aren't meant to be held while ignited. It goes without saying that you shouldn't hold a lit firework and for everyone's safety, don't point them at others. Avoid fireworks that are in anonymous brown packaging. Those are professional grade fireworks and much too dangerous to be handled by people who aren't professional pyrotechnicians. Look for the company logo, website and mandated CPSC warning labels on the packaging. Always have a "designated shooter".

To learn more about fireworks safety, please visit the National Fireworks Association safety webpage.

