CPSC Issues Carbon Monoxide Warning to Consumers in Path of Tropical Storm Dorian

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is issuing an important warning about the lethal hazard of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers in the path of Tropical Storm Dorian who may soon be relying on portable generators for temporary electrical power.

Dorian is expected to intensify to near-hurricane strength by the time it reaches Puerto Rico Wednesday, and is also expected to reach southern Florida by the end of the week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's hurricane tracker.

Consumers in the path of the storm need to be especially careful during power outages and take the proper precautions to avoid deadly carbon monoxide poisoning while using portable generators, which emit carbon monoxide as exhaust. Proper precautions include the following:



Never use a generator inside a home, garage or shed. Carbon monoxide from generators is poisonous and can kill you in minutes. Carbon monoxide is called the "invisible killer" because you cannot see it or smell it.

Use your generator outside your house only, at least 20 feet from your home and position the generator so the exhaust is directed in a safe direction, and not towards windows or other points of access to living quarters.

Make sure you have working carbon monoxide alarms in your home. They should be placed outside separate sleeping areas and on each floor of your home.

Make sure you have working smoke alarms too. Check the batteries! They should be placed on every level of your home, outside sleeping areas and inside each bedroom.

Please take a minute to learn three tips to weather the storm. You have the power to prepare! Be safe before and after the storm.



Hurricane Safety PSA – 3 Tips to Weather the Storm (30 seconds)

Message from CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle on hurricane safety.

