WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2020/CPSC-Issues-Warning-Liquid-Nicotine-Can-Be-Deadly-for-Children-and-Pets

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns consumers that even small amounts of liquid nicotine can be extremely hazardous to children and pets who swallow it or come into contact with it through their skin. Parents and caregivers should always store liquid nicotine in its child-resistant packaging, tightly seal the container after each use, and keep it locked up and away from children and pets. When handling solutions containing liquid nicotine, adults should also be careful to minimize direct skin contact. Liquid nicotine is commonly used in e-cigarettes and is available to consumers in a variety of stores and online.

Consumers should treat liquid nicotine like any other potentially toxic substance. If a child or pet swallows liquid nicotine, or gets any amount on their skin or eyes, immediately call the Poison Control Center Hotline at: 1-800-222-1222.

Consumers who may have purchased liquid nicotine in bottles that lack child-resistant packaging features should contact CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov so that the agency can take appropriate steps with the manufacturer or retailer.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers liquid nicotine to be a household hazardous waste product that is regulated on the state and local level. For resources about proper hazardous waste disposal, consumers should go to www.epa.gov/hw.

About U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products .

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Release Number: 20-012

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

