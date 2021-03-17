CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Global Home Imports Recalls Platform Bed Frames Due to Serious Injury Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Global-Home-Imports-Recalls-Platform-Bed-Frames-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazard

https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Global-Home-Imports-Recalls-Platform-Bed-Frames-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazard HOFISH Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/HOFISH-Recalls-Mattresses-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

