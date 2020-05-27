WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2020/CPSC-Urges-Consumers-to-Remove-Latches-Locks-on-Cavalier-Cedar-Chests-Three-Suffocation-Deaths-Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to remove the latch or lock on all "Cavalier" brand cedar chests immediately. The chest's lid locks automatically when the lid is closed, presenting a serious danger to children. Three children have suffocated to death after becoming locked inside these chests in incidents between 2004 and 2019.

CPSC is extremely concerned that many thousands of these cedar chests remain in consumers' homes and continue to pose a danger to children. These chests were sold by Cavalier Corporation (formerly Tennessee Furniture Company) since the early 1900s, and they are still being sold or resold at antique stores, secondhand stores and by consumers through online marketplaces across the country. Cavalier Corporation is no longer in business.

CPSC is urging consumers to check their homes, basements and attics for these cedar chests, and to remove the latch or lock immediately from the lid, to protect children from becoming trapped inside and suffocating. These chests can be identified by the Cavalier company logo and name imprinted inside the lid. However, not all of the chests have the logo and name. Consumers should check to see if their chest's latch or lock engages automatically when the lid is shut.

Not all chests will look like those pictured in this news release – there are numerous variations that may exhibit this unsafe latch or lock feature. Look in your home for one of these chests; act immediately, and remove the latch or lock.

About U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products .

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Release Number: 20-128

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

