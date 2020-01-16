WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2020/CPSC-Warns-Consumers-to-Stop-Using-Summer-Infant-USA-Inc-s-SwaddleMe-By-Your-Bed-Sleeper

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently warned the public about infant inclined sleepers. Now CPSC is warning consumers about Summer Infant, Inc.'s SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper.

Based on CPSC staff's evaluation of the product, how it is used, and outside expert analysis, CPSC staff believes that the Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper puts infants at risk of suffocation. Although CPSC is not aware of any incidents or deaths involving the Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper, CPSC urges consumers to stop using the product immediately.

To date, CPSC and Summer Infant have not reached agreement to recall the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper. CPSC intends to continue pressing for a recall.

The agency continues to emphasize that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their back.

Report any inclined sleeper incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

About U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

Release Number: 20-055

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

