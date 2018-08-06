CPSC's Operation Safe Gate wants to put an end to preventable tragedies caused by automatic security gates

The largest number of serious problems reported to CPSC generally occurs with public access gates around communities, condominiums and apartment buildings, which sometimes have older installations that do not meet current safety standards. You can also find these sliding and swinging gates at the entrances of private homes as well as commercial establishments. So what can you do?

Operation Safe Gate Safety Tips

If you live in a community where an automatic security gate is present, warn children of the dangers:

NEVER play on or around automatic gates

NEVER stick hands, legs or head through openings on gates. These are called entrapment zones or pinch points.

Pedestrians should NEVER walk through an automated gate system that is intended for vehicle traffic only.

A separate entrance for pedestrian traffic is a must.

Those who install gates should:

Eliminate all gaps of more than 2.25 inches.

Eliminate pinch points. This prevents hands or feet from getting caught between the gate and the roller.

Installing guarding on exposed rollers.

Post warning signs on each side of the gate

Installing safer gates and sharing safety information is a must to help prevent tragedies. Together, let's end automatic gate related deaths and injuries.



For more information about automatic gate safety, click on the following:

SOURCE CPSC