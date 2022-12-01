CPT Network Solutions Acquires MConnect, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Network Solutions ("CPT"), a leading enterprise IT Services Deployment firm, announced today that it has acquired MConnect, Inc. ("MConnect"), a leading Florida hosted telecom provider established in 2004. MConnect joins KeyCom as a family of CPT Companies. The combination furthers CPT's position in the Senior Living facilities market and provides new solutions to meet their resident's needs.

MConnect

Tom Chesna, CEO of CPT commented, "The addition of MConnect expands both our product set and reach in the senior living space. MConnect has a strong history of serving that vertical, as well as supporting Private Cable Operators with best-in-class carrier products. Being highly complementary organizations, the CPT, KeyCom, and now MConnect team of companies represent enormous potential for growth in the assisted/senior living and multi-dwelling ecosystem. We're delighted to welcome MConnect into the CPT family of Companies. Sherman Miller, President of MConnect, added, "We were looking for an organization that could offer steadfast support to our valued customer base. CPT and KeyCom represent a combined 55 years of industry-specific presence & knowledge. Tom, Phil, and the CPT team are as passionate about execution and servicing their clients as we are. With 3,000+ technicians at the ready nationwide, there is tremendous comfort in knowing that MConnect's customers are in good hands and will receive the same high-level support provided to CPT's enterprise clients. The CPT family of companies and services are now bigger, faster, and stronger. For that, I could not be happier." Chesna further added, "Sherman and his team have provided Telecom Carrier Services solutions for nearly 20 years, and I look forward to working with them to accelerate our initiatives."

About CPT Network Solutions

CPT Network Solutions is a leading national technology services provider to the enterprise market. Specializing in implementation and break-fix repair of voice, data, surveillance, electrical, Access Control, IoT, and POS systems for National Retailers, Senior Living, Hospitality, Consumer Services, and multi-site organizations with a geographically dispersed footprint. CPT has been managing field activities across the U.S. & Canada and helping drive costs out of IT operations since 2002. CPT Network Solutions has corporate offices in Chicago & Orlando and 3,000+ technicians at the ready nationwide.

About MConnect

Headquartered in Orlando since 2004, MConnect provides business and residential carrier services through private cable operators (PCO's) and a national reseller channel with focus on senior living facilities and multi-family properties.

