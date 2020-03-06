CQ Printing Expands Services to Meet the Needs of Growing Clients

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CQ Printing has expanded its services to meet the needs of marketing and purchasing departments in growth focused companies. "We discovered the need for not only our expert printing services, but want to focus on giving our clients personal service in guiding them to be certain they are getting exactly what they want for the best value," said John Bechke, owner. "Custom projects are our specialty, so we guide clients with stock selections, design, layout and bindery, while keeping in mind their budget and time frame. We want projects to meet and exceed clients' expectations."

Warehousing, kitting, shipping, and inventory have been added to their services, when companies have a lack of space, time, or a shortage of employees. Companies can focus on what they do best and CQ Printing can get the job done efficiently, ultimately saving them time and money.

When it comes to the complete package of items needed to promote their client's business, they know they can count on CQ Printing's knowledgeable staff. From selecting the best promo items for give-a-away or gifting, to signs and banner selection, including trade show items, plus direct-to-garment, screen printing, and embroidered apparel.

For more information visit: www.cqprinting.com

SOURCE CQ Printing

Related Links

https://www.cqprinting.com

