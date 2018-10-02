CR Capital Group Grows Sales Team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Capital Group, a premier developer of distribution platforms, announces the addition of Brett Fowler, Jim Hermes and the promotion of Joe Iwanczewski to the distribution team. In addition, Matt Koerick has expanded his territory and the firm is currently looking to add candidates in Florida and Chicago.

"Recruiting talented individuals to represent our investment sponsors is a critical success factor. As we continue to expand our selling group, I am confident these new hires will accelerate our capital raise," said Adam Dooley, Managing Director of CR Capital Group.

Brett Fowler has joined as the Regional Vice President responsible for the fundraising efforts in the West region. Prior to joining CR Capital Distributors, Mr. Fowler spent the last 12 years as the Regional Vice President at AXA responsible for sales in Southern California and Las Vegas. He has more than 18 years experience including retail financial planning and the wholesale distribution of retirement plans, life insurance, annuities and mutual funds.

Jim Hermes has joined as the Regional Vice President responsible for the fundraising efforts in the South Central region. Mr. Hermes brings over 18 years of financial industry expertise, both as a wholesaler and as a financial advisor. Before joining CR Capital Distributors, Jim served as a Regional Vice President for SC Distributors for 2 years and FS Investments for 6 years covering the South Central territory.

Joe Iwanczewski will be the Regional Vice President responsible for the fundraising efforts in the Northeast region. Mr. Iwanczewski is a fifteen-year veteran of the financial services industry and has spent the last 10 years representing asset managers BlackRock, Credit Suisse, SEI Investments and the Dividend Growth Advisors. He has been with CR Capital Distributors since 2016.

Matt Koerick has expanded his territory to Regional Vice President responsible for the fundraising efforts in the Mid-Atlantic region. Mr. Koerick brings 11 years of financial services experience. Before joining CR Capital Distributors in 2016, he was a Regional Sales Director for Lincoln Financial Distributors, where he was responsible for sales of annuity and retirement income solutions through Independent Broker Dealers in Maryland, DC, and Northern Virginia.

CR Capital Distributors, LLC, an affiliate of CR Capital Group, is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/ SIPC. Securities offered through CR Capital Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

