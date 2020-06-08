CR Minerals Announces Plant Expansion

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Minerals, a leading manufacturer of pumice products and construction materials, has announced the expansion of its operations in Pueblo, CO. The company will be investing over $11 million and adding approximately 8 more jobs to its existing staff over the next three years. The expansion will more than triple the production output of the facility enabling CR Minerals to serve its customers in Colorado and surrounding states well into the future.

The CO facility focuses on the production of a patented remediated fly ash (Tephra® RFA) as well as other products (Tephra® OG and Tephra® NP) that are geared toward the construction materials as well as oil and gas industries.

"We are very excited about the expansion of our plant in Pueblo," said Jeffrey Whidden, President of CR Minerals Company. "The continued growth of our business in CO and declining availability of high-quality fly ash for our customers are the driving forces behind our decision. Expanding the plant at this time, even in these uncertain economic conditions, will enable us to serve our customers uninterrupted for years to come. As part of this expansion, we once again thank the City of Pueblo, PEDCO, and the area's workforce for their continued support."

The City of Pueblo through the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO) has provided funding for the expansion in the amount of $160,000 as part of the City's half cent fund for economic development. "Pueblo is thrilled to be selected as the location for CR Minerals' continued expansion." said Jeff Shaw, President and CEO of PEDCO.

About CR Minerals Company, LLC:

CR Minerals Company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas is a global leader in pumice products and is a manufacturer of pozzolanic materials (natural pozzolans and remediated fly ashes) for the construction and oil and gas industries. CR Minerals has operations in New Mexico and Colorado and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

