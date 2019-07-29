CR2 Enables Access Bank on BankWorld ATM and Card Switching Solution

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the deployment of the BankWorld solution offered by Africa's leader in channel banking, CR2, Access Bank has successfully completed the migration of their ATMs to CR2's ATM driving and card switching solution. With the largest customer base in Nigeria, Access Bank is the country's largest card issuer with over 3,000 ATMs, making CR2 responsible for the largest ATM network in the country.

This key project, which will also include the migration of its card management system, aims at providing new revenue opportunities, greater control and significant cost savings for the bank.

The CR2 BankWorld platform, which fully supports all localization required for the Nigerian payment systems and services market, is fully certified for Verve Card issuing and acquiring. CR2 is one of the only two switch vendors currently running an ATM network for banks in Nigeria. Access Bank now has the most cost-effective and scalable solution for card switching and ATM driving.

The bank's market position is enviable. Since its merger with Diamond Bank in April 2019, Access Bank has become Africa's largest retail bank.

About CR2

CR2 is a privately held, independent global banking software company, providing specialised products to the banking industry in over 60 countries worldwide. Incorporated in Ireland and founded in 1997, it offers digital and ATM channels that provide personalised services built upon an integrated, omnichannel, digital banking platform known as BankWorld. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, CR2 has a network of international offices in London, Lagos, Cairo, Amman, Dubai, Bengaluru and Perth.

