Crab market to grow by 3.05% Y-O-Y in 2023; Rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs will drive growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crab Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Global Seafood Chile SA, KEYPORT LLC, Maine Lobster Now LLC, Mazzetta Co. LLC, P and D Seafood Co., Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd., Pacific Seafood Group, SEA DELIGHT LLC, Seaview Crab Co., Sogelco International Inc., Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The Crab Co. Ltd., The Crab Place, The J.M. Clayton Co., Trident Seafoods Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user, Environment, and Geography

In 2017, the crab market was valued at USD 14,914.53 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 11,959.37 million. The crab market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,880.54 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.15% according to Technavio.

Crab market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Crab market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc. - The company offers crab products such as Star Cut King Crab Legs and Claws, Triple Scored Rock Crab Claws, and Blue Swimming Crab Jumbo Meat.

- The company offers crab products such as Star Cut King Crab Legs and Claws, Triple Scored Rock Crab Claws, and Blue Swimming Crab Jumbo Meat. Bumble Bee Foods LLC - The company offers crab products such as Lump Crabmeat.

- The company offers crab products such as Lump Crabmeat. Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - The company offers crabs under the subsidiary Icicle Seafoods.

- The company offers crabs under the subsidiary Icicle Seafoods. Global Seafood Chile SA - The company offers crabs such as King Crab.

Crab market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Rising awareness about nutritional benefits of crabs

Expansion of retail stores offering crabs

Growing prominence of land-based aquaculture

KEY challenges –

Overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs

Environmental concerns

Stringent regulations

The crab market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this crab market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crab market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the crab market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crab market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crab market vendors

Crab Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2880.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key countries China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Global Seafood Chile SA, KEYPORT LLC, Maine Lobster Now LLC, Mazzetta Co. LLC, P and D Seafood Co., Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd., Pacific Seafood Group, SEA DELIGHT LLC, Seaview Crab Co., Sogelco International Inc., Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The Crab Co. Ltd., The Crab Place, The J.M. Clayton Co., and Trident Seafoods Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Crab Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Environment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Environment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Environment

7.3 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Capture fisheries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Environment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.

12.4 Bumble Bee Foods LLC

12.5 Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

12.6 Global Seafood Chile SA

12.7 KEYPORT LLC

12.8 Maine Lobster Now LLC

12.9 Mazzetta Co. LLC

12.10 P and D Seafood Co.

12.11 Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd.

12.12 Pacific Seafood Group

12.13 SEA DELIGHT LLC

12.14 Seaview Crab Co.

12.15 Sogelco International Inc.

12.16 Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc.

12.17 Thai Union Group PCL

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

