Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces 'There's Comfort in Giving' Program

LEBANON, Tenn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ® announced today the launch of 'There's Comfort in Giving', a program to donate meals and pay-it-forward to healthcare professionals in the HCA Healthcare system fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19.

Over the next few weeks, Cracker Barrel will donate 5,000 meals to healthcare workers at select hospitals in partnership with Sony Music Nashville. Country music superstar Chris Young will kick off the program with a live stream performance on the Cracker Barrel Facebook page on Sunday, April 26. In addition to Young, who will remain involved throughout the campaign, participating Sony Music Nashville artists include Adam Doleac, Jameson Rodgers, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Niko Moon, Rachel Wammack, Robert Counts, Seaforth, and The Sisterhood Band. Many artists will host performances on their own social channels as well as engage on Cracker Barrel channels to help provide comfort and entertainment to those at home. Each Sony Music Nashville act has chosen specific hospitals that hold special meaning to them to receive meal donations.



"We're humbled and honored to provide meals to those on the frontlines working so hard to protect us," said Jeff Sigel, Vice President of Marketing for Cracker Barrel. "Thanks to a great partnership with Sony Music Nashville, we're pleased to invite guests and fans to pay it forward."

Guests and fans will have the opportunity to join Cracker Barrel and Sony Music Nashville in paying it forward. When guests and fans give the virtual gift of a homestyle meal to someone they love, Cracker Barrel will give a meal to a frontline worker. With the purchase of every $10 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® e-gift cards via crackerbarrel.com now through May 12, Cracker Barrel will donate one additional meal (up to 5,000 meals) to healthcare workers as a 'thank you' for their tireless efforts during these unprecedented times. The meals will go to caregivers at HCA Healthcare affiliated hospitals in the following locations:

Medical City Healthcare in Dallas, Texas

HCA Houston Healthcare in Houston, Texas

HCA Healthcare affiliated hospitals in Orlando, Florida

HCA Healthcare affiliated hospitals in Tampa, Florida

TriStar Health in Nashville, Tennessee

"I am glad to be teaming up with Cracker Barrel to give back to the doctors, nurses, and first responders who are pushed to the limit day in and day out fighting COVID-19," said multi-platinum selling Sony Music Nashville recording artist, Chris Young. "My Dad is in the high risk category as a cancer survivor and missing part of his lung and I'm immensely grateful for everything our healthcare workers are doing to keep everyone safe."



"We are deeply grateful to Cracker Barrel and Sony Music Nashville for generously honoring our healthcare heroes," said Heather J. Rohan, President of TriStar Health. "Thank you for recognizing our dedicated caregivers who are giving their all everyday on the frontlines."

For more information about Cracker Barrel's 'There's Comfort in Giving' program and/or to purchase an e-gift card, visit www.crackerbarrel.com/comfort .

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 664 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com .

About Sony Music Nashville

Sony Music Nashville includes its three country label operations – Arista Nashville, Columbia Nashville and RCA Nashville – and Provident Entertainment.

