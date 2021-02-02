Craft Axe Throwing to Open in Downtown Memphis on February 26

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Axe Throwing has officially arrived in the great city of Memphis. We are excited to announce that the new location will officially open on February 26th.

Designed as a game that anyone can play, Craft Axe Throwing will allow visitors to throw actual axes at dart-board like targets while scoring points. Craft Axe Throwing offers casual and competitive league experiences via its easy-to-use online reservation system, while walk-ins are welcome. The facility will come with 14 axe throwing lanes and a bar that serves craft brews. The opening of the Memphis location will mark the 10th location that Craft Axe Throwing has opened overall.

"We are excited to have our expert professionals help social, corporate and league groups in the downtown and Memphis area hit a bullseye in a safe, fun environment," said Craft Axe Throwing co-founder Travis Cornelius. "We are excited to provide a great environment for people to have fun with those they care about."

Craft Axe Throwing will be giving away official Craft Axe t-shirts to the first 200 guests on opening weekend. One lucky guest will also receive free axe throwing for an entire year. Follow Craft Axe Throwing on Facebook to stay up to date on the grand opening details.

Location Opening Details:

Craft Axe Throwing - Memphis, TN

344 Floyd Alley

Memphis, TN 38103

For more information about Craft Axe Throwing and its Memphis opening, please visit its website.

CONTACT:

Trent Larkins

[email protected]

(864) 915-8215

