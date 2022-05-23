Craft Beer Market in Europe: 6.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. among others

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (IPA-based craft beer, seasonal-based craft beer, pale ale-based craft beer, amber ale-based craft beer, and others) and Distribution Channel (off-trade and on-trade)

Product (IPA-based craft beer, seasonal-based craft beer, pale ale-based craft beer, amber ale-based craft beer, and others) and Distribution Channel (off-trade and on-trade) Geographies: Germany, UK, Poland , Russian Federation , and Rest of Europe

Vendor Insights-

The craft beer market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to compete in the market.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV- The company offers craft beer through its brands Goose Island, Golden Road and Elysian Brewing.

The company offers craft beer through its brands Goose Island, Golden Road and Elysian Brewing. BrewDog Plc- The company produces and offers a wide range of craft beers under the product name, PUNK IPA X 48, LOST LAGER X 48, HEADLINERS X 48, CRAFT BEER X 48, HAZY JANE X 24, BBQ BUNDLE X 48, and others.

The company produces and offers a wide range of craft beers under the product name, PUNK IPA X 48, LOST LAGER X 48, HEADLINERS X 48, CRAFT BEER X 48, HAZY JANE X 24, BBQ BUNDLE X 48, and others. Cloudwater Brew Co.- The company offers different types of craft beer under the brand CLOUDWATER.

Regional Market Outlook

65% of the market's growth will originate from Rest of Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for craft beer in Europe in the Rest of Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The wide range of craft beer offerings by European craft beer manufacturers will facilitate the craft beer market growth in the Rest of Europe over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Craft Beer Market in Europe Driver:

Growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries:

The increasing demand for different varieties of craft beer has resulted in the rise in the number of microbreweries and craft breweries in the European region in the last few years. European consumers are increasingly experimenting with new and exciting varieties of craft beer, such as IPA and other types of pale ales. They are willing to spend more on such different varieties of craft beer. This has encouraged the growth in the number of microbreweries and craft breweries in Europe and consequently fueled the growth of the craft beer market in this region.

Craft Beer Market in Europe Trend:

Increasing number of mergers and acquisition activities:

Successful M&A activities help vendors increase their market shares and gain access to new products and technologies, thereby expanding their product portfolios and improving their supply chain efficiency. The high popularity of craft beer has encouraged major vendors to opt for M&A and acquire relatively smaller players that specialize in this category. In addition, various key players that operate in the market are focusing on the acquisition of regional macro breweries and distributors to enter new regional markets. The increasing number of acquisitions among vendors is expected to strengthen their market presence by enabling them to offer a diverse portfolio of products in the craft beer category.

Craft Beer Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 666.34 mn L Market structure Fragmented Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 65% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on consumer staples industry

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

IPA-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Seasonal-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pale ale-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Amber ale-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lager-based craft beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Poland - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

BrewDog Plc

Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

Cloudwater Brew Co.

Diageo Plc

Duvel Moortgat NV

Heineken NV

Stone Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

