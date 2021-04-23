Craft Beer Market to grow by $ 47.79 Billion During 2020-2024 | New Product Launches to Drive Growth | Technavio
Apr 23, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the craft beer market and it is poised to grow by USD 47.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the India pale ale segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rising population of millennials worldwide is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd., New Belgium Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are the major players in the market.
- What is the key market driver?
The market is driven by new product launches.
- How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 51% share in 2019.
Global Root Beer Market - Global root beer market is segmented by Product (Decaffeinated and Caffeinated) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Beer Market - Global beer market is segmented by distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd., New Belgium Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants. New product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this craft beer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Craft Beer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Craft Beer Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- India Pale Ale
- Seasonal Craft Beer
- Pale Ale
- Amber Ale
- Other Craft Beers
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Method
- Blended Method
- Online Method
- Traditional Method
Craft Beer Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The craft beer market report covers the following areas:
- Craft Beer Market Size
- Craft Beer Market Trends
- Craft Beer Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising population of millennials worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the Craft Beer Market growth during the next few years.
Craft Beer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist craft beer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the craft beer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the craft beer market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of craft beer market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- India pale ale - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Seasonal craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pale ale - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Amber ale - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other craft beer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
- Carlsberg Breweries AS
- D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc.
- Diageo Plc
- Duvel Moortgat NV
- Heineken NV
- Kirin Holdings Company Ltd.
- New Belgium Brewing Co.
- The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
