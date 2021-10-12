Craft Beer Market to record a CAGR of 11.24% from 2021 to 2025| Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. among Key Vendors| Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the craft beer market. According to our research, The increasing popularity of craft beer in developing countries is propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high price of craft beer may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The craft beer market has been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America, with the US and Canada being the key countries

Based on product, the craft beer market has been segmented into India pale ale, seasonal craft beer, pale ale, amber ale, and other craft beer. The India pale ale (IPA) segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period

To unlock more growth opportunities in each contributing segment, Avail PDF Sample Now!

Some of the Key Vendors and Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd., New Belgium Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: The company offers craft beer such as Goose Island, 4 Pines, Aicha, and more.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.: The company offers craft beer such as Cricketers Arms, Mountain Goat, Peroni, and more.

Carlsberg Breweries AS: The company offers craft beer such as Grimbergen Rouge, Frydenlund Pale Ale, and more.

Craft Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 65.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd., New Belgium Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

