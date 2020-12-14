Craftsman+ Expands to Europe, Searches for Creative Leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftsman+, the New York-based creative advertising company, is pleased to announce its expansion into the European marketplace. The fast-growing business is known for its creation of deeply engaging and interactive mobile advertisements and has been embraced by some of the world's largest brands. As a preferred Facebook and Google creative technology partner, Craftsman+ is experiencing growing demand from top agencies and brands alike. Despite a COVID-19 challenged world and a struggling economy, Craftsman+ is growing their team of creatives by expanding their expertise into Europe.

"Craftsman+ is expanding into EMEA based on the consistent and rapid growth in demand we're seeing," says Founder/CEO Alex Merutka. "We want to bring the same level of precision and responsiveness that has established our reputation to our customers in those regions."

Merutka, who was recently named in Forbes 30 Under 30, says that in a year in which many are downsizing, he feels fortunate that Craftsman+ has been able to double its employee headcount and continue developing a team of creative leaders. Now, they're keeping up the momentum to meet the growing demand with four new team members in the United Kingdom. Leading the charge will be the new Head of Operations, Joe Stanley, who will continue to search for engineers, designers, and business leaders to add to the team.

Stanley is joining Craftsman+ after four years of delivering global IT projects for the NATO Communications Information Agency in Belgium. Prior to this, he worked with blue chip automatic manufacturers to roll out digital solutions and proprietary software worldwide from the UK to Australia.

"I'm excited to work alongside Alex and be a part of such a successful, fast paced start-up," says Stanley. "We're eager to see the expansion into the EMEA region and beyond with the long term aim of supporting our customers on a global level."

The expansion comes on the heels of the latest Craftsman+ innovative development with the release of their self-serve Interactive Ad Builder earlier this year. But the positive news for Craftsman+ doesn't stop there; Merutka says the UK expansion is just the beginning of a series of long-term initiatives to cover even more timezones in 2021, including plans to build additional teams in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Craftsman+

Founded in 2018, Craftsman+ is a creative technology company. Powered by a sophisticated but easy-to-use platform, marketers quickly iterate their content to drive scale and efficiency, while our agency work drives results by delivering powerful ideas and marketing messages through engaging storytelling. Craftsman+ empowers marketers and brands to achieve and exceed marketing goals by quickly and simply diversifying, customizing, and honing campaigns. Discover more at www.craftsmanplus.com .

