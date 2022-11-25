Craftsman's Choice Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award

Award reflects company's consistent level of customer service

ST. MICHAEL, Minn., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftsman's Choice is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.

"Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work," said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. "Our homeowners' consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners."

Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 - October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.

"We are very proud of our team here at Craftsman's Choice for earning this honor from Angi. It shows the consistent level of quality and service offered to our clients," said Ben Juncker, President, Craftsman's Choice, "Whether it is installing James Hardie Siding, Marvin windows and doors, or GAF roofing, our team takes pride in their work and it shows."

Craftsman's Choice has been on Angi since 2006. This is the 16th year Craftsman's Choice has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals.

Craftsman's Choice is Minneapolis' exterior remodeling expert. With decades of experience and service in your local neighborhood, they understand local codes, climate considerations and installation needs. Craftsman's Choice is dedicated to participating in your project journey, with an educational and consultative approach, providing you with a seamless, hassle-free home improvement experience. Visit craftsmanschoice.com to learn more.

