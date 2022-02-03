Craftsman's Choice of St. Michael, MN Awarded Best of Houzz 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftsman's Choice of St. Michael, MN has won a "Best of Houzz" award for Customer Service on Houzz ®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The 24-year-old company that specializes in James Hardie Siding, was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.7 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

Best of Houzz 2022

This is the 10-year anniversary of the Best of Houzz awards program. Badges are awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2021. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.

"Best of Houzz 2022" badges appear on winners' profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.

"With design and siding colors becoming more and more a driver of siding projects, we are grateful to have a platform like Houzz to promote and share our transformation projects. Being recognized by the homeowners on Houzz as one of the top customer service professionals in the country is something we are proud of," said Ben Juncker, President of Craftsman's Choice. "We look forward to the upcoming year and featuring more of our James Hardie siding projects on Houzz."

"We launched the Best of Houzz awards program over a decade ago to highlight the work of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing at Houzz. "When homeowners come to Houzz to find professionals to complete their projects, the Best of Houzz badges offer a marker of credibility, supporting their decision to move forward. We are extremely proud of this year's winners, many of whom have won multiple times, and we're pleased to give them this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."

You can see more of Craftsman's Choice's work on their website at CraftsmansChoice.com

About Craftsman's Choice

Craftsman's Choice has become the local market leader among all Minneapolis siding companies by combining exceptional design services, with the world's best exterior siding material and expert, certified installation. They pride themselves in providing amazing transformations and peace of mind that comes with one of the industry's best manufacturer's warranty. The company started in 1998 and soon became one of James Hardie's most distinguished exterior remodelers.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. On Houzz, people can find design inspiration, research and hire home professionals, and shop for products to complete their projects. For home professionals, Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides an all-in-one software solution that empowers industry pros to stand out, win clients and manage their projects efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com .

