Craig Chadwell Joins SoftIron® as Vice President of Product

"The software-defined, enterprise data center is evolving in order to deliver computing in ways that were previously inaccessible, and SoftIron's ambition is to reinvent what is possible," said Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron. "SoftIron has spent the better part of a decade re-designing data center hardware from the ground up, using a task-specific approach built around open source software. This has proven to deliver performance breakthroughs while eliminating the complexity, expense and inflexibility associated with legacy data center approaches. We're delighted to welcome Craig to our team to help us navigate this incredibly fast-paced environment where new demands are surfacing almost daily. Craig's knowledge and experience will go a long way towards bolstering our portfolio and developing new, best-of-breed solutions for the data center."

"We're seeing radically new demands on data infrastructure design as applications evolve to meet people where they are - a phenomenon which accelerated in 2020 as organizations face increasingly distributed workforces," said Craig Chadwell, newly appointed VP of Product for SoftIron. "It's exciting to join SoftIron right now. They have engineered a brand new approach to designing, manufacturing, and delivering data center solutions that changes the game. I believe we will see a further shift in what data center operators are demanding. SoftIron has an amazing team and a seriously disruptive technology approach to meeting those needs. I'm excited and honored to join the SoftIron team."

Prior to joining SoftIron, Chadwell was the Senior Product Manager in the software-defined infrastructure organization of the Data Center Group at Lenovo, where he focused on solving customer problems using technologies, architectures, strategic partnerships and a network of trusted data center advisors. Prior to that, Chadwell worked at NetApp, where he spent nearly half a decade, starting as a reference architect designing, architecting and testing full-stack IT data center solutions, and later serving as a product manager for Service Provider Converged Infrastructure. Chadwell will join SoftIron working from his remote office in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About SoftIron®

SoftIron® is the world-leader in task-specific appliances for scale-out data center solutions. Their superior, purpose-built hardware is designed, developed and assembled in California, and they are the only manufacturer to offer auditable provenance. SoftIron's HyperDrive® software-defined, enterprise storage portfolio runs at wire-speed and is custom-designed to optimize Ceph. HyperSwitch™ is their line of next-generation, top-of-rack switches built to maximize the performance and flexibility of SONiC. HyperCast™ is their high-density, concurrent 4K transcoding solution, for multi-screen, multi-format delivery. SoftIron unlocks greater business value for enterprises by delivering best-in-class products, free from software and hardware lock-in. For more information visit www.SoftIron.com .

