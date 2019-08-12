Craig Holst Joins Atmosphere Commercial Interiors as Vice President of Sales, MN

Holst has been in the commercial interiors business for over 15 years, starting with Shaw Industries as a flooring representative. In 2011, he joined bkm Total Office of Texas, a Steelcase dealership in Dallas, as a Senior Account Manager; where he demonstrated a strong client-focus, grew a substantial portfolio of business, and cultivated strong relationships with the architecture, design and real estate communities.

More recently, Holst led a sales team for Allsteel that covered Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico—an endeavor so successful that Holst earned Allsteel's prestigious Region of the Year award due to significant market growth. Holst is actively involved with CoreNet, IIDA, and IFMA to promote education and inclusion in the contract interiors industry.

Holst shares a personal commitment to continued excellence and growth, spiritually and professionally. He consistently seeks to use his energy, implementation skills, leadership, and vision to make a positive difference in the community and the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig to the Atmosphere leadership team given his broad-based experience, skills and talent," said Wilson. "His passion for learning and coaching, serving clients and accelerating growth make Craig a natural fit with our values and culture."

"I am excited to have this opportunity to relocate to Minneapolis and work with Carlene again by joining the Atmosphere leadership team. In my professional career I have been fortunate to work with world class organizations and leaders. Carlene and Atmosphere are no exception. I am looking forward to this new challenge and enhancing the organization for both our clients and employees," shared Holst.

About Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

For over 60 years, we have teamed with clients across the country and around the globe to transform spaces and empower people. We deliver premium experiences for organizations and people using a creative mix of products and finishes, a collaborative ideation process, and a strong focus on purpose.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, with offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Arizona, we are passionate about providing world-class workspaces. In recognition of our ability to deliver the highest quality products, services and client experiences, we are pleased to be a multi-year recipient of the Steelcase Premier Partner Award.

SOURCE Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

Related Links

http://www.atmosphereci.com

