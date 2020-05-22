Craig Kerstiens Joins Crunchy Data to Lead Public Cloud Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology, support, and training — is pleased to welcome Craig Kerstiens to the Crunchy Data team, who will lead its efforts in cloud and managed services and expand Crunchy Data's footprint in the Bay Area.

Crunchy Data's cloud-native PostgreSQL technology enables enterprises to deploy open source PostgreSQL on their choice of public, private, or hybrid cloud infrastructure. Kerstiens' experience in building PostgreSQL-as-a-Service infrastructure for the public cloud extends Crunchy Data's Cloud-Native PostgreSQL leadership. Kerstiens' past experience includes successfully building innovative cloud-based PostgreSQL services during his tenure at Heroku, Citus Data, and Microsoft.

"Enterprises large and small have been looking for a way to access the power of PostgreSQL and its inarguable cost benefits in a way most appropriate to their workload. Often, this is a fully managed service," said Paul Laurence, President of Crunchy Data. "Craig Kerstiens brings his expertise and experience to create new and versatile options for these workloads. We are proud to have him as a member of our incredible team and pleased to be increasing our presence in the San Francisco Bay area."

"The extraordinary growth of Postgres has been a constant during the entire time I've been working with it. As Postgres has evolved to be more cloud native there are a lot of exciting evolutions around the corner for the workloads it powers and innovation it will drive for businesses. I'm extremely excited to be joining Crunchy Data where we'll be leveraging the deep Postgres expertise of the Crunchy team to deliver some exciting new products and offerings." said Kerstiens.

PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source, object-relational database system with more than 20 years of active development and a strong global development community. Commercial enterprises and government agencies with a focus on advanced data management benefit from PostgreSQL's proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and cost effectiveness.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced true open source RDBMS on the market. Crunchy Data is a leading provider of cloud native PostgreSQL – providing open source, cloud-agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service solutions. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

