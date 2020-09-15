Craig Murphey of Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C. Named a 2021 "Best Lawyer"

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C. are pleased to announce that partner Craig Murphey has once again been recognized by Best Lawyers as a 2021 Pittsburgh region "Best Lawyer."

First published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America® is a highly regarded resource for those searching for a lawyer in a particular area. Lawyers are selected based upon a confidential, comprehensive peer-review evaluation process. While the scope and scale of this publication has dramatically grown over the past three decades, the core mission of Best Lawyers to highlight the top legal talent in America has remained unchanged.

"This honor is very meaningful to me because it comes from my peers, other lawyers who practice in the same areas," said Murphey. "I am gratified that my colleagues have confidence that I, along with my partners Eric Purchase and Tim George, are effectively representing our clients."

Craig Murphey has been a trial lawyer for over 25 years. Over the years, Murphey has represented and advised insurance carriers in numerous types of claims involving automobile, homeowners, or commercial general liability policies. He has also handled many cases that shaped Pennsylvania auto insurance law, especially in the arena of uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Craig has been honored by his peers and clients as an outstanding lawyer and leader. He has been President of the Erie County Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Defense Institute. Craig is currently a member of the Board of Governors of the Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association.

Craig has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© every year since 2012. He was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2017 Pittsburgh region "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury-Defense, and he received another "Lawyer of the Year" Honor for Insurance Law (Pittsburgh region) in 2019. These were significant honors because The Best Lawyers in America© recognizes only one lawyer in each practice area and region as "Lawyer of the Year."

Craig has also been selected as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer every year since 2011. The Super Lawyers designation is awarded to only the top 5% of all Pennsylvania attorneys – the honor is bestowed at the conclusion of a selection process that includes peer nominations, an evaluation of professional achievement, and independent research of the candidates.

