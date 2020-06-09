Craig Newmark Philanthropies Commits $650K to IWMF's Emergency Support of U.S. Journalists

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning the International Women's Media Foundation announced it will receive an additional $650,000 from Craig Newmark Philanthropies to support U.S.-based journalists. Combined with Craig Newmark Philanthropies' recent $350,000 gift to the IWMF supporting programming to combat online harassment, this funding brings the Philanthropies' recent contributions to the IWMF to $1 million.

This additional funding from Craig Newmark Philanthropies will directly support U.S. journalists in need so they can resume work essential to our functioning democracy. Made available to U.S. based journalists regardless of gender, these funds will:

support journalists with immediate needs related to their professional work, such as medical aid, destroyed or stolen equipment and protective gear;

support long-term journalist needs such as trauma, mental health services and referrals to legal support; and,

support journalists targeted as a result of their reporting at events related to the highly charged political unrest and polarization in the U.S., including but not limited to elections, civil movements and other challenging environments.

"The IWMF extends deep gratitude to Craig Newmark Philanthropies for this generous gift that will vastly expand our organization's emergency funding for journalists in need," says Elisa Lees Muñoz, Executive Director of the IWMF. "Increasingly, we're witnessing a breakdown in the inalienable rights journalists have to cover and report on today's most serious issues. During this time, it's critical to provide journalists with a lifeline so they can continue to pursue the truth."

"Journalists defend democracy, and the U.S. in particular, by demanding accountability from those who might abuse their power," says Craig Newmark, Founder of Craig Newmark Philanthropies. "Now more than ever, journalists deserve the support of the people they protect. I am honored to aid these truth warriors and the IWMF by supporting their critical needs."

Applicants must be U.S. journalists with journalism serving as their primary profession and must provide proof of their financial need. Funding is available to both staff journalists and those working independently, as the IWMF recognizes the tremendous needs of freelancers, who are more likely to face mounting medical bills and bankruptcy since many do not have access to health insurance or institutional support.

About the International Women's Media Foundation

Founded in 1990, the International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) is the only global non-profit organization that offers emergency support, safety training, reporting opportunities and funding avenues offered specifically for women-identifying journalists. We are making more women's bylines possible and work tirelessly to ensure a greater diversity of voices represented in the news industry worldwide. Follow the IWMF on Twitter at @IWMF, on Facebook at @IWMFPage, and Instagram on @TheIWMF.

SOURCE The International Women's Media Foundation

