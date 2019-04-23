Craig Smith Continues to Receive LPL Financial Top Honors

PORTLAND, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Smith, an independent LPL Financial advisor at von Borstel & Associates, has been honored by LPL Financial again by being named to their prestigious Chairman's Club. This premier award is presented to less than 5% of the firm's more than 16,000 financial advisors nationwide*.



"It has been a tremendous year for professional growth beginning with becoming a CFA® charterholder in June and culminating with this honor," said Smith. "However, the path doesn't end here. My clients deserve a strong advocate for their financial success, and I continue to stay focused on learning more, caring more and doing more for my clients each and every year."



"I congratulate Craig on behalf of LPL," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales, and Consulting. "We applaud his dedication to clients and his ability to nurture trusted relationships with clients to help them work toward their financial goals. We thank Craig for his continuous commitment to the independent model, which enables the delivery of objective financial advice, and for the opportunity to be their enabling partner. We wish Craig continued success."



About Craig R. Smith, CFP®, CFA®, ChFC®, CLU®

Craig Smith is an independent LPL Financial advisor at von Borstel & Associates, and a CFA® charterholder. Currently, he is one of only a handful of financial advisors with the esteemed designation working directly with clients in Oregon. Smith joined von Borstel and Associates in 2009 after spending two years with a Fortune 100 financial services firm where he provided insurance and investment advice. Prior to entering the financial services industry, Smith practiced as a Professional Engineer in the State of Oregon and now enjoys the challenge of creating "Engineered Financial Strategies" tailored for each of his clients to identify a clear path towards their personal and financial goals.



Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Portland in addition to the distinguished professional designations of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ / CFP® Practitioner, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®). Craig regularly teaches financial planning and social security seminars.



A native Oregonian, Smith was born and raised in The Dalles and now lives in Portland with his wife and children. To learn more about Craig Smith, visit vonborstel.com.



About LPL Financial



LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.



LPL.com



*Achievement is based on annual production among LPL Advisors only.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018



Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice and financial planning offered through Financial Advocates Investment Management, DBA von Borstel & Associates, a registered investment advisor. Financial Advocates Investment Management, von Borstel & Associates and LPL Financial are separate entities. von Borstel & Associates can provide advisory services to entities and individuals residing in any state.

