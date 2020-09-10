Craig Snyder, Veteran Political and Corporate Consultant, Appointed as President and CEO of Indigo Global

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Global, a business and strategic development consultancy firm, today announced the appointment of Craig Snyder as its President and CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2020.

In his role, Snyder will assist the company's diverse talent base in developing high-level strategies to support the needs of Indigo Global's clients, from business process sourcing to acquisition advice. Snyder has deep experience in both the political and corporate realms that translates seamlessly to Indigo Global's distinct client base.

Most recently, Snyder served as President and CEO of the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, a non-partisan, non-profit, focused on bringing speakers from across the globe to educate the region on the world's most pressing issues. Additionally, he worked as the Chief of Staff to United States Senator Arlen Specter, was a GOP nominee for Congress, and a founder and managing partner of Ikon Public Affairs.

Ajay Raju, chairman at Indigo Global, spoke of the firm's excitement on Snyder's addition:

"In an era of extreme uncertainty for many companies, we feel confident that Snyder's steady hand, ability to see all sides of a problem and deep experience are exactly what our clients need. Snyder is a triple threat, with nationally recognized success as an entrepreneur, in government service, and in the nonprofit sector. His experience with each of these endeavors will make Indigo Global an indispensable part of the emerging ecosystem of growth and innovation."

Indigo Global's service sectors include government relations, strategic communications, legal consultation, accounting and non-profit mission and development strategies.

Snyder looks forward to the powerful work that lies ahead: "A recent study by Startup Genome named Philadelphia as the top emerging startup ecosystem in the entire United States, ranking 8th worldwide. Combine this ecosystem with our deep-seated relationships with venture capital funds, law firms, and other bespoke resources, and I know the future of Indigo Global is bright."

Snyder's initial Indigo client projects include Advaite, Fight for Earth, The Whole Truth Fund, Satell Institute for Corporate Social Responsibility, the Autism Policy Reform Coalition and the Raju Foundation.

About Indigo Global

Indigo Global is a global business and strategic development consultancy firm. Indigo helps client firms adapt in a dramatically shifting business and political landscape. Indigo deploys a proprietary combination of multivertical executive-in-residence services and captive venture capital access. The firm has offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. https://www.indigoglobalcorp.com/

Contact: John Reynolds, [email protected]

SOURCE Indigo Global