craigslist Founder Craig Newmark will discuss his philanthropic pursuits and commitment to combating "fake news" at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon, September 24

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, September 24, Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, will appear at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon to discuss his philanthropic efforts to strengthen trust in news.

Newmark has poured money into journalism research, training, and direct support of news gathering since the 2016 elections, including a $20 million donation in June to the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York, the only public graduate journalism school in the northeast.

Lunch will be served in the club's Ballroom at 12:30 p.m., with remarks beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets to the luncheon.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. To submit a question for the speaker in advance, put CRAIG in the subject line and email to headliners@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

