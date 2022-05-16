Craigslist Report 2022: How Revenue at Craigslist has Changed Each Year Since 2003

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Craigslist Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenues have rebounded at Craigslist, thanks to a hot jobs market. While growth is up, traffic continues to slide. The report takes a good look at the once-undisputed king of Classifieds and review the ups and downs.

Inside the report you will find:

How revenue at Craigslist has changed each year since 2003

A breakdown of 2021 Craigslist revenue by category

Top 10 Craigslist markets

A look at Craigslist primary competitors in the U.S.

Plus, bonus report with coverage of how marketplaces are hiring in the metaverse, Russia -based Cian, Carousell's programmatic ad tool and Mobile.de trials digital retail for used cars

Key Topics Covered:

Recruitment: How marketplaces are hiring in the metaverse

How marketplaces are hiring in the metaverse Real Estate: Russia -based Cian to acquire e-doc specialist

-based Cian to acquire e-doc specialist Multi-Verticals: Carousell launches programmatic ad tool

Carousell launches programmatic ad tool Autos: Mobile.de trials digital retail for used cars in Germany

Companies Mentioned

Mobile.de

Cian

Craigslist

Carousell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bx2pe

SOURCE Research and Markets