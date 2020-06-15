Crain's Detroit Business names Brose North America winner of Crain's Excellence in HR 2020 Award

"Especially during a global time of uncertainty, Brose's people exude a continuous-improvement mindset and a sense of community. From the top down, Brose's leadership is committed to lead through transparency to maintain or build trust, in order to preserve our employee-centric culture," said Lisa Basila, Vice President Human Resources Brose North America. "I am consistently impressed by Brose North America's diverse and capable home-grown workforce, and the individuals that are always innovating products and processes to lead our organization to business success."

Brose North America has implemented a number of programs to reflect the broader business goals of career development and talent retention. Brose recently introduced Brose Skills Matrix, a new online training system that identifies skills gaps on a regional level. With this technology, Brose's leaders strategize trainings with real-time reports in order to target immediate needs, automate manual HR processes and in-turn work to close the manufacturing skills gap that the industry continues to face head-on. Annually, Brose hosts over 300 training courses, assists 80 internal trainers and has created 15 development programs to strengthen and retain the organization's existing talent pool.

"Brose deeply values a strong focus on people development through its award-winning apprenticeship program, along with inclusive regional and local talent programs targeted to all levels of the organization," said Tanya Misaljovski, Training and Development HR Lead, Brose North America. "Several of our Brose co-op students decided to stay after graduation and now contribute their skills in various roles from design engineers to customer team directors. With an 85% promotion rate historically upon completion, some of our brightest co-op graduates turn into some of Brose's most valuable young, rising stars at an entry level."

Brose's most valuable asset is its people. The development of effective and inclusive employee programs in the present is a necessity for the company's future, the future of the manufacturing industry and the future of the communities in which Brose operates within. Brose continues to reassess and reimplement practices to drive forward the workforce of tomorrow.

About Brose

Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. More than 26,000 employees at 64 locations in 23 countries generate 6.2 billion euros in sales. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 6,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, door modules and seat systems to drives and electronics.



