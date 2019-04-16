Crain's Names August Jackson to 2019 Best Places to Work in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August Jackson has been named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business. The list identifies the top 100 companies in the city that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

"August Jackson's workplace culture is a real point of difference for us and something we very intentionally cultivate, as we know it creates a more engaged team, smarter and more creative work and healthier client relationships," explains Jacque Patterson, executive vice president, People & Culture, August Jackson. "The city of Chicago is home to our biggest office and many of our largest clients, so we're thrilled to be recognized in the community that means so much to us."

In the last three years, the creative agency has doubled both its revenues and the size of its staff, offering unique benefits, including:

Flexibility and few rules, where employees are self-directed, self-aware, and self-disciplined. Work from the office or work from home – just work hard.

A rotating group of employees called the "Culture Club," who are responsible for enhancing the sense of community.

A work anniversary program where people celebrating milestones are treated to perks, like "Rock Star for the Night" to an upscale restaurant with limo transportation, a generous travel bonus, or extra days off.

An investment in innovation that provides time and funds for individuals to attend cutting-edge creative, experiential gatherings like CES, SXSW, and Burning Man.

Fair and competitive pay, with bonus opportunities and profit-sharing across all levels of the team tied to meeting and exceeding results.

The agency will celebrate this award the week of April 21, which coincides with AJ's sixteenth anniversary and Earth Week. Thus, the theme of the week will be sustainability – "sustaining our planet, sustaining our business, and sustaining our culture."

The Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago list will be featured in the April 15th issue of Crain's Chicago Business and is available online at www.chicagobusiness.com. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Chicago program, visit www.bestplacestoworkchi.com.

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON

For organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporations, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized in 2018 as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer, August Jackson is a 100-person agency with a presence in Chicago, NYC, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. www.augustjackson.com

Media Contact:

Anne Tolle

847-909-0318

anne.tolle@augustjackson.com

SOURCE August Jackson

Related Links

http://www.augustjackson.com

