Crane Carrier Company Launched as Newly Independent Company

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crane Carrier Company ("CCC") announced today that it has become an independent company comprised of Crane Carrier Company and Kimble Mixer Company, and owned by Turnspire Capital Partners LLC ("Turnspire") and the company's management team. CCC's operations were previously owned by Hines Corporation and were known as Hines Specialty Vehicle Group. In conjunction with acquiring CCC's operations, Turnspire and company management have made a substantial investment into CCC and will continue to support the Company with financial and strategic resources.

CCC consists of three brands including the namesake Crane Carrier Company (truck chassis), Crane Carrier Company Engineered Chassis and CyKlone® Mixers with Kimble Technology. Together with its new capital partner, Turnspire, CCC will continue moving forward under the leadership of Company President/CEO, Randy Rollins.

"It's an exciting time for the growth and development of our company," said Rollins. "Demand for the quality and durability of our products is growing as we continue to attract prominent customers and expand our aftermarket parts and customer service networks," he stated. "Uniting with Turnspire and their record of fostering operational excellence and growth initiatives will allow us to best position Crane Carrier Company for the future."

From its headquarters in New Philadelphia, Ohio, CCC produces some of the most elite specialty trucks on the road today. The vocational truck manufacturer's product lines are longtime fixtures in private and municipal severe-duty fleets across the country.

"An iconic brand, Crane Carrier Company is an ideal fit for our strategy of investing in high-quality businesses in specialty markets," said Ilya Koffman, Managing Partner, Turnspire Capital Partners. "We look forward to working with the talented, experienced and dedicated leadership team and valued employees of CCC to support the Company's continued growth through their best-in-class products and superior customer service."

Crane Carrier Company is a leader in the vocational truck industry, providing custom, severe-service chassis and purpose built vehicles for the refuse and recycling, infrastructure maintenance, ground support, agriculture, oil and gas, and concrete mixer markets under the Crane Carrier Company, Crane Carrier Company Engineered Chassis and CyKlone® Mixers with Kimble Technology brands. www.cranecarrier.com

Turnspire Capital Partners invests in high-quality businesses that have reached strategic, financial or operational inflection points and stand to benefit from our hands-on, operationally focused approach. Turnspire's investment philosophy is predicated on creating value through operational improvements rather than through financial leverage. Turnspire strives to make each of its companies best-in-class in their respective industry niche, and then to grow the businesses through organic initiatives or strategic acquisitions.

For additional information, please visit www.turnspirecap.com.

