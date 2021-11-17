Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market to Record 8.08% CAGR by 2025 | Technavio

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers power system, non-obsorbable sutures, camera system, and micro instruments for craniomaxillofacial treatment.

The company offers power system, non-obsorbable sutures, camera system, and micro instruments for craniomaxillofacial treatment. Cavendish Implants Ltd: The company offers pressed and 3D-printed titanium for craniomaxillofacial.

The company offers pressed and 3D-printed titanium for craniomaxillofacial. Ceremed Inc.: The company offers round chin implants, square chin implants, malar implants, and malar shell implants for craniomaxillofacial.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Cranial Flap Fixation



CMF Distraction



MF Plate And Screw Fixation



TMJ Replacement



Others

End-user

Hospitals



ASCs

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The craniomaxillofacial devices market is driven by a global rise in TBI cases, growing preference for reconstructive plastic surgeries involving CMF devices, and increasing demand for patient-specific implants.

Orthopedic Implants Market: The orthopedic implants market has been segmented by product (joint reconstruction implants, spinal implants, and craniomaxillofacial implants) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The orthopedic implants market has been segmented by product (joint reconstruction implants, spinal implants, and craniomaxillofacial implants) and geography ( , , , and ROW). Fracture Fixation Products Market: The fracture fixation products market has been segmented by product (internal fixation products and external fixation products), application (lower extremities and upper extremities), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 909.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cavendish Implants Ltd., Ceremed Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kelyniam Global Inc., KLS Martin Group, Marmon Holdings Inc., Medartis Holding AG, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

