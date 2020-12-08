Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream Now Shipping New Flavor, "KAMALA PECAN," Nationwide In Honor Of Kamala Harris' Historic Election

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream is launching an exciting new flavor for NATIONWIDE SHIPPING. KAMALA PECAN , created in honor of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' historic election as the first woman and person of color to be elected Vice President of the United States, was first released locally in November at Crank & Boom's two shops in Kentucky. The limited-time flavor is made with Crank & Boom Salted Caramel ice cream and candied pecans, with salted caramel sauce swirled in. If you love Butter Pecan, this flavor is for you.

"We are honoring Kamala Harris with this special flavor as a celebration for women everywhere, especially women of color, who are earning their seats at the tables that so many have fought for for so long," said Crank & Boom owner Toa Green.

"As an Asian American, one half of an interracial marriage, and the daughter of immigrants, seeing that my story, my children's stories, and those of so many other women in this country could look like this, means more to me than I could ever express."

While the release of KAMALA PECAN was mostly celebrated (spoiler alert: it's delicious), Crank & Boom also received some angry emails, comments, and posts to their Instagram , Twitter, and Facebook feeds from people who felt the company was making a political statement.

"Too bad! I hope you go out of business..."

"You just lost my business; how can you support someone as evil as Kamala..."

"I threw all of my containers of Crank & Boom ice cream in the trash this morning..."

"It's a shame you have to bring 'color of skin' to our attention.."

"Stick to making delicious ice cream and leave the politics and wrong assumptions out of the treat biz."

"I thought Asians were supposed to be smart…"

Green, undeterred by the negative comments, decided to add KAMALA PECAN to the lineup of the company's flavors available for nationwide shipping . "Like many people, I have dealt with this kind of negativity my whole life, but it doesn't stop me from speaking out and celebrating what is a momentous occasion for so many women of color. It is impossible to make everyone happy, but not expressing the joy my heart feels right now would be a disservice to who I am, as well as what Crank & Boom stands for -- justice, equity, and a more loving world.

"We are so excited to share this special flavor for fans of social progress and fans of delicious craft ice cream all over the country,"

KAMALA PECAN CAN BE ORDERED HERE: https://www.goldbelly.com/crank-and-boom-craft-ice-cream

ABOUT CRANK & BOOM CRAFT ICE CREAM

In 2011, Crank & Boom founders Toa and Mike Green were looking for a creative dessert to serve in their family's Thai restaurant when they purchased a 2-quart ice cream machine and churned up the first batch of what would eventually become Kentucky's most sought after small-batch ice cream. When their restaurant customers started showing up just for dessert, however, the couple decided to close the restaurant and go all-in on ice cream.

Today, Crank & Boom's two locations in Lexington, KY serve up their signature line of ice cream, weekly small batch flavors, homemade toppings and sauces, sundaes, and boozy ice cream cocktails. These ice cream flavors incorporate the bounty of Kentucky's farms, orchards, breweries, and distilleries, as well as international ingredients like taro and black sesame in an homage to Toa's Thai heritage, their team's connection to the community, and the couple's international travels.

