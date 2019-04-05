CrashedToys Sacramento, Calif. Location Open for Business

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrashedToys, a Copart brand, announced that its new facility at 8687 Weyand Ave Suite B, Sacramento, CA 95828 is now open for business. Copart is the leading global remarketer of motorcycles and other powersports vehicles.

Every month, CrashedToys locations host auctions of hundreds of motorcycles, ATVs, and watercraft. CrashedToys Sacramento hosts monthly auctions, with the next auction taking place at 12 p.m. Pacific Time Monday, April 22, 2019.

"The opening of our new facility represents the success of the CrashedToys brand and the value that this unique powersports platform provides our sellers and buyers," said CrashedToys Director Currey Hall. "We look forward to serving Northern California and the Pacific Northwest with our new one-stop-shop for rebuildable powersports vehicles."

CrashedToys Sacramento is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Eligible buyers can bid on current inventory using our patented online auction platform, VB3, through the CrashedToys mobile app or at kiosks at the location during normal business hours. To register, please visit www.crashedtoys.com.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

